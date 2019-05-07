6 May 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Man Killed in Vehicle Accident

By Eveline De Klerk

Walvis Bay — A South African man died on the evening of Thursday last week when his vehicle collided with a tanker truck between Karibib and Okahandja.

Crime coordinator for the Erongo Region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, during the weekend's crime briefing, said that the deceased, Alricko Lawrence Davids, 48, died on the spot while one of his two passengers sustained serious injuries.

According to Iikuyu, the trio were travelling in a Nissan Navara double cab from Karibib towards Okahandja when they collided head-on with a tanker truck from Botswana that was travelling to Karibib.

The injured passenger was identified as Leon April, 38, also a South African. A case of culpable homicide is being investigated against the 34-year-old truck driver.

