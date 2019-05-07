Namibia/Uganda: Namibia Stun African Champions Uganda

NAMIBIA's women's cricket team caused a major upset when they beat the African champions Uganda by 14 runs at the ICC Women's T20 Africa Qualifiers in Harare, Zimbabwe on Monday.

It was Namibia's second successive victory after they beat Kenya by 39 runs on Sunday and boosts their chances of making the next round of qualifiers for the T20 World Cup.

In Namibia's innings against Uganda, Kayleen Green went out cheaply for nine runs, but the rest of the top order all contributed valuable runs.

Opener Adri van der Merwe provided the foundation for Namibia's innings, scoring 31 runs off 33 balls, while Sune Wittmann scored 25 off 24 balls, and captain Yasmeen Khan and Juriene Diergaardt 16 runs each as Namibia reached a total of 115 for six wickets off their 20 overs.

Immaculate Nakisuuyi (two wickets for 18 runs) and Sarah Waleza (2/22) were Uganda's best bowlers.

Namibia made an early breakthrough in Uganda's innings when Maryke Short dismissed Damati Busingye for a duck, and with Irene Steyn picking up regular wickets, Uganda were limited to 54 for six wickets by the 11th over.

Rila Musamali and Stephanie Nampina gave them hope with a 38-run partnership, but Van Zyl once again got the breakthrough, dismissing the former for 17.

Nampina soon followed for a top score of 25, while Uganda could only reach 101 for nine wickets off their 20 overs.

Van Zyl was the pick of Namibia's bowlers with four wickets for seven runs off four overs, while Maryke Short took 2/15.

In their first match on Sunday, Namibia enjoyed a well-earned 39-run victory over a plucky Kenyan side.

Batting first, Namibia scored 117 for six off their 20 overs, with top contributions from Adri van der Merwe (25), Sune Wittmann (25) and Kayleen Green (21).

Mercyline Ochieng was Kenya's best bowler with three wickets for 11 runs in four overs.

That workmanlike innings gave Namibia enough breathing space with the ball, and it was only Daisy Njoroge (18 runs from 19 balls) who made some sort of impression with the bat for Kenya.

In the end, they were all out for 78 off the final ball of the innings, as Namibia prevailed comfortably.

Namibia's best bowlers were Sune Wittmann (two wickets for 13 runs) and Irene van Zyl (2/9).