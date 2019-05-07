Botswana: Civil Society Contribute Vastly to HIV/Aids Fight

Gaborone — The role played by the civil society in the fight against HIV/AIDS is immeasurable, says National AIDS and Health Promotion Agency (NAHPA) coordinator, Mr Richard Matlhare.

Giving a keynote address at a three-day civil society training workshop in Gaborone on May 6,

Mr Matlhare said government appreciated civil society's role and their pledge to contribute to ending AIDS by 2030.

He said NAHPA and civil society needed to work together to fight the scourge and ensure sustainability.

Mr Matlhare stressed the need for a strong civil society and envisaged coordination as agreed to by the civil society movement and as per National Strategic Framework for HIV.

He said Botswana having been declared an upper-middle income country had lost a lot of donor partners which had compelled the country to fend for itself.

Mr Matlhare therefore encouraged civil society to partner with government in order to continue with the fight against the HIV/AIDS.

He said Botswana civil society still needed both financial and technical support to continue playing a leading role in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

In her welcome remarks, Peace Corps Botswana country director, Ms Elizabeth O'Malley said the purpose of the workshop was to provide trainees with tools and inspiration to help their organisations to remain a vital part of increasing the coverage, efficiency and sustainability of service delivery to control the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2023 and end AIDS by 2030.

Ms O'Malley said the project had two primary purposes, to improve civil society organisations' capacity to develop and implement resource mobilisation plans as well as to raise awareness in Botswana about the need to increase domestic support for the HIV/AIDS response.

Source : BOPA