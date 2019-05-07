Algeria: Public Economic Companies Are Subject to Court of Auditors' Control

Algiers — The Public Economic Companies are subject to the control of the Court of Auditors, but in a different way than the administrative entities, which are subject to public accountability, Chair of the Court said Monday in Algiers.

In this regard, Benmarouf stressed that the revenues of the public commercial companies are regarded as private funds. Public funds are resources emanating from the Public Treasury in the benefit of public administrations, besides the subsidies granted to the public economic companies.

According to him, the finance of public companies, such as Group Sonatrach, is private the oil group is a commercial company despite its public capital.

Out of 10,000 public accounts in Algeria, the Court examines annually 600 accounts at its eight national chambers and nine territorial chambers.

The accounts of the ministries are annually examines under bill of the budget reform while the accounts of the local authorities are examined every three years.

The Court annually examines and clears accounts of the 600 communes. After three year period, the number of the examined communes' accounts reached 1,541.

In the aftermath of the examination of the public funds, the Court drafts an annual report and a report on the budgetary reform