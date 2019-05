President Dr. George Manneh Weah has with immediate effect suspended the Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism (MICAT), Eugene Fahngon.

President Weah said his government remains committed to a "one country, one people" policy with zero tolerance on divisive politicking or tribalism.

The Liberian Leader has sent out warning to government officials and all citizens to stop dividing Liberians along ethnic lines.