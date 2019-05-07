Somalia: Police Officer to Serve 8 Years for Robbery

A police officer has been sentenced to five years in prison for robbery.

The Mogadishu military court handed the sentence to the officer after seven residents in Karaan District reported to police last month. It is after that the the authorities arrested constable Ahmed Mohamed Hussein.

In the court documents, the officer was accused of stealing a phone worth US$ 604, which is about 105 million Somali shillings.

The offer was found guilty for a series of robbery: "After the conclusion of the court proceedings, the first-degree court sentenced Mr Ahmed Mohamed Hussein to an eight-year jail term in the military prison," reads the ruling in part.

the court offered the officer an option of appeal. The military court often carries out sentences and executions to Al-Shabaab fighters and government soldiers, who commit crimes despite condemnation from human rights groups including the European Union.