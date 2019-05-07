7 May 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Police Officer to Serve 8 Years for Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

A police officer has been sentenced to five years in prison for robbery.

The Mogadishu military court handed the sentence to the officer after seven residents in Karaan District reported to police last month. It is after that the the authorities arrested constable Ahmed Mohamed Hussein.

In the court documents, the officer was accused of stealing a phone worth US$ 604, which is about 105 million Somali shillings.

The offer was found guilty for a series of robbery: "After the conclusion of the court proceedings, the first-degree court sentenced Mr Ahmed Mohamed Hussein to an eight-year jail term in the military prison," reads the ruling in part.

the court offered the officer an option of appeal. The military court often carries out sentences and executions to Al-Shabaab fighters and government soldiers, who commit crimes despite condemnation from human rights groups including the European Union.

Somalia

Museveni Makes Another Despising Remark On Somalia

Uganda President President Museveni has once again made another despising remark on Somalia, daring artists opposed to… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.