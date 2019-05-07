Uganda: Museveni Makes Another Despising Remark On Somalia

Uganda President President Museveni has once again made another despising remark on Somalia, daring artists opposed to him to go an sing in the horn of Africa nation.

President Museveni's remarks were aimed at Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi better know as Bobi Wine who has in the recent past intensified his opposition for the government, earning him several arrests.

The President made the remarks in Gayaza, Kyadondo East Constituency, during teh launch of a book highlighting the the gains the Muslim Community has made under the NRM government. The book is authored by Sheikh Sulaiman Guggwa, the Kampala regional Khadi.

"Our development is hinged on the peace we have created. The jobs are coming because of this peace and stability. That is why it is suicidal for anyone to try and destabilise this peace. I hear some entertainers claim Uganda is not peaceful. They are mistaken. They should go to Somalia and do concerts there," he said.

Museveni had initially released a statement in which he expressed disappointment in opposition elements seeking to discredit government progress.

In the 9-page letter about assemblies and processions, Museveni claimed that there is no cause for processions, but certain elements in the opposition have ill motives bent towards causing controversy and misleading Ugandans.

The president also issued a warning to people who want aim at preaching hate as well as decampaigning investments in Uganda to desist from it.

"If you want to assemble publicly or to procession, it must be for a legitimate reason. If it is to preach hate, to decampaign investments in Uganda etc., then we shall not allow you. Those who have ignored this logic have paid a heavy price."

Time and again, Bobi Wine has expressed that the country has regressed terribly, urging his people power pressure group to champion a change from Museveni's regime.

Another artiste, Eddy Kenzo recently released a song dubbed system volongoto, in which he lamented the country is is dire state in every aspect, hence needs a lot of saving.

Police recently blocked a concert for Bobi Wine at One Love Beach Busabala citing he had not achieved the requirements to host the event.