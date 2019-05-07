Kenya: Man Hacks Wife to Death Over Tomato Sales Proceeds

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in Trans Nzoia County after he hacked his wife to death with a machete following a dispute over proceeds of tomato sales.

The assailant, Daniel Koech was arrested in Endebess sub-county after he killed his wife Prisca Cheruto, 51, at their home in Soy mining village on Monday evening at around 9pm.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Ayub Ali, who confirmed the incident, told the Nation that a row between the two arose when the deceased declined to give her husband the money she got after selling tomatoes in the market.

"The problem came in because of proceeds of tomatoes sold. Ms Cheruto had refused to give money to the husband when he requested. That is where an argument began," said Mr Ali.

ARREST

Neighbours told the police that they heard the children screaming and when they responded, they found the woman lying dead on the floor with blood oozing from deep cuts on her armpit and stomach.

Mr Koech was apprehended by the irate villagers as he tried to escape and was handed over to the police who had arrived at the home.

The body was moved to Kitale Referral Hospital Mortuary.

The incident come after a similar one in neighbouring Chereng'any constituency where a woman stabbed her husband to death over proceeds of sale of a blue gum tree.

"What does it tell you? Because of harsh economic time, poor relationship in families, poor mentorship that translates to poor anger management," Mr Ali noted.