South Africa: IEC, Nehawu Agree to Revert Strike

The Electoral Commission has reached an agreement with its permanent staff around organisational review.

The workers under the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) had threatened not to report for duty on Wednesday, which may have disrupted voting on Election Day.

Among the issues raised by Nehawu were the implementation of an organisational review conducted over the past two years within the IEC, matters relating to tools of trade - specifically the use of private vehicles versus pool cars - and clauses dealing with strike action of IEC employees.

In a meeting held with Nehawu representatives on the eve of the elections - the IEC said they agreed to an implementation date of 1 September 2019 for outstanding elements of the organisational review as previously agreed in the National Bargaining Forum.

The parties will also meet within 30 days to consult on the final salary structure and job grading for implementation.

Furthermore - the parties agreed to establish a joint committee to explore additional tools of the trade options within the constraints set by National Treasury and to submit a report within 30 days.

They will refer the matter of the timing of strike action within the minimum service agreement to the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), the Commission added.