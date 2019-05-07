South Africa: Rising SA Tennis Star Reaches Career-High Ranking

Cape Town — Rising South African tennis star Lloyd Harris has reached a career-high ranking of No 87 .

The 22-year-old cracked the ATP Tour's top 100 for the first time in February after winning an ATP Challenger event.

He has moved up seven spots in the latest ATP rankings after reaching the semi-finals of the ATP Challenger event in Ostrava, Czech Republic at the weekend.

In January, Harris qualified for the Australian Open where he lost in the first round to Russia's Daniil Medvedev. He was playing in his second main draw of a Grand Slam, having also participated in last year's US Open, where he lost in the first round to Frenchman Gilles Simon.

This week, the 22-year-old is playing in the Open du Pays d'Aix, an ATP Challenger event in France where he is the third seed.

Meanwhile South Africa's top tennis player, Kevin Anderson , remains No 6 in the latest ATP rankings.

Anderson has been plagued by an elbow injury which forced him to pull out of the current clay court season. He is expected to return for the grass season and build-up to Wimbledon.

Top 20 in the latest ATP Tour rankings:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11 160

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7 765

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 5 590

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5 565

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5 085

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4 115

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3 780

8. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 3 225

9. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3 190

10. John Isner (USA) 3 085

11. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2 845

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2 840

13. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2 685

14. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2 625

15. Borna Coric (CRO) 2 525

16. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2 050

17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1 930

18. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1 920

19. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 1 875

20. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1 820

Source: Sport24