South Africa: Towards an Understanding of 'Black Tax' and the Black Missing Middle

analysis

Rather than pathologise 'black tax', we need to politicise it by understanding its historical origins in a racialised apartheid South Africa that socially engineered black poverty. SA's continued capitalist system has created structures that perpetuate poverty and make the need for black tax a reality. Black tax does the real work of income redistribution in the country.

As South Africa prepares for elections on 8 May, the black middle class has started to weave its way into the forefront of campaigning promises, media analyses and debates about inequality in the country. As many speculate about the political desires of this class identity, few have attempted to engage directly with those of them who are young and frustrated at the pace of socioeconomic change. Until recently, there has been a policy gap in responding to the middle class and seeing them as important conduits of redistributive justice in a highly unequal society.

Triple Jeopardy, a new study launched at the Wits School of Governance last week, explores race, class and gender dynamics among the South African black middle class. This group has aptly been deemed the "precariat class" in some circles because it exists in relative privilege and disadvantage. The study,...