South Africa: Is Government Supposed to Be Your Partner or Your Nanny? SA's Political Parties Opt for the Latter

analysis

In the 2019 election campaign, South Africa's political parties have strained credulity, making promises they themselves know they cannot fulfil. What they lack is a philosophy of government that doesn't see the state as a primary caregiver but as the guarantor of freedom and facilitator of commerce. Alexander Hamilton would have been disappointed.

It's a quarter of a century since democracy and another election is upon us. As we enter the polling booths again, it's hard to avoid the sense that South Africans have once more not answered the two crucial questions elections are meant to pose: What is government there for? And, what is a government not there for?

In some ways, this is understandable. SA's democracy is still comparatively young. No country has really addressed these questions fully and finally. The answers differ over time and place. Yet, judging by the campaigns of the parties, it seems to me, none bothered to even pose either of these key questions head-on.

And so we are left with our usual stew of inchoate promises and a rag-bag of fuzzy good intentions. You glimpse in the mist a definite plan. Then it's quickly followed by an emphatic denial of that previously...