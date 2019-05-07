Kenya Top Officials in the U..S. for Key Bilateral Talks

Washington DC — Cabinet Secretaries Monica Juma and Fred Matiangi arrived in the US on Monday night for key bilateral talks aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries.

Juma, the Foreign Affairs CS, is leading the delegation that also includes high level government officials from the ministries of Defence and Trade.

They are in the US for Bilateral Strategic Dialogue (BSD) on a structured mechanism agreed upon by President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Donald Trump during the State visit to Washington DC in August 2018.

To be held biannually, the BSD will review progress in the implementation of agreed areas of cooperation, explore new areas of engagement and modalities for strengthening the growing diverse bilateral relations between Kenya and the USA.

This inaugural dialogue scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday will focus on Economic Prosperity, Trade & Investment, Defence Cooperation, Democracy & Governance as well as Regional and Multilateral Issues.

"I wish from the onset to commend the Government of the United States of America for hosting the inaugural meeting of the Bilateral Strategic Dialogue. This is a clear demonstration of its commitment to our strategic partnership.

The Kenyan delegation looks forward to productive engagements in the light of the very successful preparatory sessions that have taken place so far," said CS Juma on arrival in Washington.