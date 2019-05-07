Eritrea: Chinese, Eritrean FMs Hold Talks

Beijing — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh in Beijing Monday.

Noting China cherishes the traditional friendship between the two countries, Wang said the Chinese side is willing to strengthen exchanges, enhance understanding, deepen mutual trust and achieve common development with the Eritrean side.

China's relations with African countries are based on non-interference in each other's internal affairs, said Wang, adding that China is ready to work with African countries including the Eritrean side to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

Osman said Eritrea regards China as a long-term and true friend. The Eritrean side welcomes China to play an active role in promoting peace and stability of the Horn of Africa and is willing to promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields with China.