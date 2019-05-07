Kenya: Nairobi Politician and Three Others in Court for Assault

Nairobi politician, Robert Omwenga Momanyi and three other suspects, who were arrested last week over claims of assaulting a man in Nairobi, appeared in court on Monday on charges of causing grievous harm.

The four were arrested after an amateur video of the men assaulting a helpless youth went viral on social media.

Mr Momanyi, who contested for the Makadara parliamentary seat on a Jubilee ticket, and his co-accused Mr Collins Neriko, Mr Stanley Rimbere and Mr Stephen Kimeu denied causing grievous harm to Kelvin Mango Odour.

"On the night of May 1 at Estate 24 on Kirichwa road in Kilimani, Nairobi, jointly with others not before court you caused grievous harm to one Kelvin Mango Odour," the charge sheet stated.

CASH BAIL

The court issued a production order to a fifth suspect who was charged before a Kibera court on Monday with a different offence.

Mr Orina denied a separate count of damaging Mr Mango's mobile phone valued at Sh160,000.

The suspects pleaded with the court to release them on bail, stating that they are not a flight risk since they have permanent residences in Nairobi's posh estates of Karen and Kileleshwa.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku released each on Sh300,000 cash bail. The case will be heard on June 13.

VIRAL VIDEO

The victim, Kelvin Mango Oduor, told Nairobi News that there was bad blood between him and his assailants after he revealed some secrets about one of them.

"I had said some secrets about one of them and it is then that things started going bad for me," he said.

He claims that on the fateful night, the politician picked him up from his house and together they proceeded to the venue of a house party in Kilimani.

But when they reached an apartment in Kilimani, he claims some people who were attending the party confronted and pounced on him with blows and kicks.

In the assault video, which has gone viral on social media, the victim is seen kneeling down while raising his hands before a man kicks him on the stomach and whips him on the head.