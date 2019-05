Nairobi — Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Odhiambo Oguna has been appointed Government Spokesman.

He takes over from Eric Kiraithe.

The appointment is contained in a statement from ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

"Col (Rtd) Oguna shall have oversight role of all Government of Kenya communications channels under the Ministry of ICT," Mucheru said.

There was no mention of Kiraithe's next move.