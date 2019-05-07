Ghana: Foster Unity and Reduce Social Vices in Zongo Communities

The Minister of Zongo and Inner Cities Alhaji Mustapha Abdul Hamid has admonished the youth to foster unity and reduce all forms of social vices in the Zongo communities of the country.

He said it was necessary to promote peaceful coexistence in all endeavours because without tranquility, there can never be development.

The minister said this over the weekend when he and the Member of Parliament for the Odododioddo constituency in Accra, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye joined the Concerned Zongo Youth (CZY) group for a three-hour health walk in Accra as part of activities to mark the beginning of this year's Ramadan.

Mr Hamid also urged Ghanaians to be health conscious by going for regular

check-up and making frequent exercise a habit to promote healthy living.

"Health is wealth so let us all ensure we exercise our bodies regularly and eat the right kinds of food so avoid contracting diseases that can be avoided," he advised.

Mr Vanderpuye on his part commended the leaders of the CZY group for the initiative, saying it was a laudable one worth emulating.

He also expressed gratitude to the participants of the walk for honouring the call by CYZ, adding that it showed solidarity among community members.

The Member of Parliament said he was always available to part take in such profitable initiatives so the youth should not hesitate to contact him when the need arises.

The exercise, which began at Obra Spot at Circle in Accra saw participants walking through the principal streets of Accra with the minister vigorously partaking in the act.

More than 70 members of selected Zongo communities took part in the exercise which ended with an aerobic session at the Rawlings Park in Accra.

Also, about 200 people from Darkuman, Fadama Sabon Zongo, Tudu, Awoshie, all in Accra, underwent a free health screening exercise sponsored by the Sickle Strong Warriors Foundation and were also enrolled unto the National Health Insurances Scheme (NHIS) by the CZY for free.