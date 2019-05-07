Kenya: Ex-Governor Kidero Loses Appeal in Sh213 Million Graft Case

Nairobi — Former Governor Evans Kidero has suffered a setback after he lost an appeal at the High Court challenging the corruption charges against him where Nairobi County lost Sh213 million.

Kidero moved to the High Court claiming the charge sheet presented in court implicating him in the multi-million shilling scandal is defective.

He had argued that the charges against him are faulty and that the prosecution lumped them together with those of his co-accused in order to embarrass him.

He is facing charges of conspiracy to defraud Nairobi County but he argues it was anchored on a non-existent offence, that doesn't warrant to be arbitrated in an Anti-Corruption Court.

The ruling by the High Court now means that his trial will proceed at the Chief Magistrate's Court together with that of the more that 15 suspects.

According to Kidero, the prosecution had not indicated how he and eight others persons, acted corruptly or fraudulently and occasioned the loss of public funds.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti also rejected his plea to be tried separately saying he saw no harm or prejudice to be caused to Dr Kidero and other co-accused concerning the manner in which the charges were drafted and presented to the court.

In the case, Kidero is charged alongside former Nairobi County secretary Lillian Ndegwa, ex-Chief Finance Officer Jimmy Kiamba and among others.