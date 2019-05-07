Mozambique: Govt Fails to Visit Its Deceased

Mutare — THE Zimbabwean government has failed to visit the graves of over 150 of its nationals that were killed by recent floods and buried in Mozambique.

Cyclone Idai-induced floods swept the Zimbabwe victims across the border.

President Emmerson Mnangwagwa disclosed his government had not yet accessed the graves, following advice by his Mozambican counterpart, Filipe Nyusi, that the areas where the graves are located are not reachable owing to the destruction by Idai.

"Apparently, there are no facilities there," Mnangagwa said in the eastern border town of Mutare.

"The Mozambican government is looking into the logistics to ensure the visit is possible."

Idai wrecked structures such as roads and bridges when it made landfall in Mozambique in the middle of March. Over 600 people were killed. The Southern African country's woes have worsened following the landfall on Cyclone Kenneth.

Zimbabwe's death toll from Idai has been put at over 200 but it has been reported 158 others were swept across the border and buried in Mozambique.

Mnangagwa pledged that eventually, he and officials from the government would visit the graves and pay respects to the deceased.

"We will, possibly, construct decent graves for them as we have done for those who were buried here," he assured.