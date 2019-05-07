Namibia: Firm Wants 'N$9 Million Land' for N$2 Million

THE Windhoek municipality has rejected a proposal by a company represented by Republican Party president Henk Mudge to buy land valued at N$9,5 million for N$2,4 million.

The land in question is a 5 200 square-metre plot near Ferreira's Garden Centre along Maxwell Street in the Southern Industrial Area.

Documents show that the Windhoek municipality decided at its council meeting two weeks ago that Mudge and his partners should pay N$9,4 million for the land. This transaction goes back some four years when Mudge and his black economic empowerment partners complained to then prime minister Hage Geingob about corruption involving the sale of land at the municipality.

Their main complaint was that the city was favouring a briefcase company, while they had applied for the land first.

Geingob later instructed the urban development minister at the time, Charles Namoloh, to investigate the sale of the plot at the centre of the dispute.

The Namibian later reported that then Windhoek mayor Agnes Kafula and other councillors ignored Geingob and Namoloh, and sold the land to a company called Zest Investment for N$8,2 million.

The matter went back and forth, and ended up in court after the municipality cancelled the sale of the land to Zest Investment, and sold it to Quiver Tree Investments 26 CC in 2016.

Mudge partnered with Quiver Tree Investments which is owned by former Windhoek City councillor Tertisius Gaeseb of the Rally for Democracy and Progress and his business partner Levinia Somses.

Quiver Tree Investments has over the years tried to convince the municipality to reduce the price of the land, but this plea was shot down again last month when the council discussed the matter.

"The motivation from Quiver Tree Investments 26 CC to purchase Erf R/8413, Windhoek, at a purchase price of N$2,4 million, be noted and not supported," council said in its decision-making document.

According to the document, Mudge and his partners should pay N$9,5 million for the land, including taxes.

Mudge and his partners want to pay around N$2,6 million, the amount that was paid by businesswoman Teckla Lameck's firm Luco Property Developers, for another piece of land measuring 5 800 square metres opposite the plot they want to buy. The land was sold to Lameck during Kafula's controversial term when the city was shrouded in widespread allegations of corruption and land for cronies deals. Mudge told The Namibian over the weekend that he was brought into the transaction to represent Gaeseb and Somses during their application process. His company, FEP number 5 CC, is a joint venture partner with Quiver Tree Investments.

He is, however, fuming and blaming the City of Windhoek for delaying the process since they applied for the land seven years ago.

"Numerous individuals succeeded to obtain land from the City of Windhoek over the past 15 years by way of private treaty, some under clearly dubious circumstances," he charged.

He said the initial successful tenderer who bought the land failed to pay for it. The council cancelled the contract and awarded the property to Quiver Tree Investments, but at a ridiculous price, Mudge said.

He said Quiver Tree Investments appealed against the price of N$9,5 million.

"We also requested for the land valuation on which their price was determined because the one that was submitted to council was not done by a professional. We are still awaiting it," the politician said, adding that it has become clear that the city council, especially the management committee, is hostile towards them.

"We have tried everything possible to have this issue resolved amicably, but once again realised that we are dealing with an organisation that is corrupt from top to bottom, not to mention that the majority of officials and councillors are inherently incompetent, and we have more than enough evidence," he said.

He said several people had approached them to support them because they also suffered similar treatment from officials of the City of Windhoek.

This matter was referred to Geingob when he was the premier, a few years before he became president in 2015.

"The prime minister's stance on this issue is that corrupt practices should be exposed, given the fact that there seems to be evidence that such practices are taking place. It is best that this matter [should] be referred to the courts so that the identity of those behind dubious deals can be known," Geingob's office said in a letter directed then to Namoloh, who was responsible for the urban development ministry at the time.

Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua could not comment yesterday since he was in a meeting. The Namibian forwarded him the allegations of corruption raised by Mudge.