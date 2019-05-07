Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Set for Small Screen - Gurira, Whitaker to Star

UNITED States based Zimbabwean actress, Danai Gurira and American actor, Forest Whitaker are set to star in a documentary, 'The Rise of ED' which is inspired by freedom fighters that brought Zimbabwe it's independence.

Gurira and Whitaker will work together with local actors and will jet into the country for the shoot which begins in June.

The film produced by Tatenda Gate, was directed by United Kingdom based, Kenny Gasa and Asha Stuart an American scriptwriter will assist with research.

Gate told State media that the upcoming documentary is a chance for Zimbabweans to tell the world their history which has never been told.

"Zimbabwe has a short modern history and so much has happened. Some people don't even know what Rhodesia was.

"Our story has never been told and we have to be smart on how we tell the story," he said.

As the title suggests, 'Rise of ED' will explore the President Emmerson Mnangagwa's journey to leadership.

"The feature film is about the fight for independence in Zimbabwe focusing on President Mnangagwa's journey from his days as a young man, getting involved in anti-colonial politics through his time as a freedom fighter and evolving into a politician leading Government in a new Zimbabwe," said Gate.

According to the producer the film is in it's pre-production stage and will be shot soon.

"We are just finalising on the budget and the shootings will begin next month. Danai and Forest will be coming down a week before the shoot.

"We have Asha Stuart from US, who is a scriptwriter and will be able to help us on research. We also have Gunnar Orn, a film cinematographer, who will lead the film team together with Stefania Vignisdottir. The idea of the film is to capture the attention of black people across the globe and young forward thinking youths," Gate added.

The documentary portrays life in pre-colonial Zimbabwe.

Multi- award winning American stars, Whitaker and Gurira starred in the Box Office record breaking fantasy movie, Black Panther.