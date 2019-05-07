South Africa: Petrol Bomb Strikes Bus Commuter in the Face in Cape Town

A woman travelling on a bus in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday morning was injured when a petrol bomb thrown during a protest hit her in the face, according to officials.

Cape Town Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said the woman sustained serious burn wounds. She was taken to hospital.

Four others were slightly injured and there was a very small fire in the bus, which was quickly contained, she added.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said the company was waiting for an update.

According to her information, the bus did not ignite as a result of the petrol bomb.

City traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman said the bus was targeted on Jakes Gerwel Drive northbound, before the R300.

Solomons said they were conducting foot patrols through Siqalo informal settlement.

She added that it was difficult to determine what the cause of the protest was because people were running from the informal settlement to throw petrol bombs at vehicles and retreating before anyone could speak to them.

Two people were arrested, she said.

Confirmation from the South African Police Service will be added once received.

All roads in the area are currently open.

News24 previously reported that Siqalo residents protested over service delivery at the end of last month.

Community leader Sakhumzi Kakaza told EWN that they were frustrated by the slow delivery of a housing project.

The area was hit by violent service delivery protests in 2018, which led the City to propose potential solutions, such as alternative land parcels for the relocation of Siqalo residents and residents of some surrounding informal settlements.

On Tuesday morning, another protest led to the closure of Baden Powell Drive, between Mew Way and Eisleben Road. It was reopened around two hours later.

