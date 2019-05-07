South Africa: 'I Long to Return to District Six'

analysis

From Ghwa Wilkinson's front window, Cape Town's majestic Table Mountain rises before you. In the distance to the right of her house in the Cape Town CBD, the colourful houses of Bo-Kaap dot the landscape. But its the view at the back of her house that pulls at her heartstrings - from there she can see the remnants of her former home, District Six. Ahead of Wednesday's elections, Daily Maverick spoke to Wilkinson, one of the thousands of District Six claimants who are still waiting to return to their childhood homes after they were removed from the Cape Town CBD as a result of the Group Areas Act.

"I don't know even for who I want to vote for," 63-year-old Ghwa Wilkinson told Daily Maverick from her home, right next to Philip Kgosana Drive in Cape Town, one of the busiest roads in the CBD, a first-floor flat with a flight of purple-painted stairs only a metre wide.

Wilkinson, Yusuf, her husband of 43 years and two of their daughters, Dilshaad and Wardah, share the two bedroom flat. Ghwa and one of her daughter's use a wheelchair, so access is limited. When they need to go anywhere her 63-year-old husband...