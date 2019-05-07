7 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: North West School Used As Voting Station Torched in Service Delivery Protest

By Sesona Ngqakamba

North West Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Mpho Motlhabane is determined to get to the bottom of the torching of a school in Kraaipan village and has called for the swift arrest of the perpetrators.

The school is a voting station.

"Destroying public and private property is a crime and our police will not leave any stone unturned. No one is above the law, if a crime has been committed, there must be an investigation and perpetrators must be arrested," Motlhabane said.

The school was set alight over the weekend, allegedly by a group of people boycotting elections because of service delivery grievances.

But Motlhabane said the people were irresponsible and that it was unfair that pupils missed out on teaching and learning.

"If people want to boycott elections, they must not destruct those who want to vote because it is their democratic rights too.

"The election period will only last for three days and will be done. However, learners will lose so much time from their syllabus. And what irritates me more is that people take these terrible actions in the name of service delivery. What does service delivery have to do with the school now?" Motlhabane said.

The South African Police Service is investigating a case of arson and no arrests have been made.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokkgwabonethe, the area is calm.

Source: News24

South Africa

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.