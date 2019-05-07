South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Sends Condolences to Russia Following a Jet Liner Crash

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa, has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, extended the country's deepest condolences to the Russian Federation following the crash of a jet passenger liner near Moscow yesterday, 5 May 2019, leaving 41 passengers dead and 37 injured.

President Ramaphosa said the prayers and thoughts of the South African people are with the families who lost their loved ones in the accident. The President also wished a speedy recovery to those who survived and are still in hospitals.

The South African Embassy in Moscow has confirmed that no South African citizens were amongst the victims.

Issued by: The Presidency