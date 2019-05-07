South Africa: Independant Electoral Commission Wishes Muslim Voters Ramadan Mubarak

press release

The Electoral Commission wishes all Muslim voters Ramadan Mubarak for the holy month of Ramadan which starts tomorrow.

This year the month of fasting and spiritual reflection coincides with the sixth National and Provincial Elections which got underway in South Africa today and will continue tomorrow with special votes.

On Wednesday 8 May the vast majority of voters will go to the polls between 7am and 9pm.

In consultation with the Muslim Judicial Council(MJC) ahead of the elections, the Electoral Commission had granted permission for any Muslim voters to apply for a special vote should they be unable to visit their voting station on Wednesday for religious reasons. These applications are now closed.

The Commission has made provision for Muslim election staff to observe prayers and meet their religious obligations during the elections.

Issued by: Independent Electoral Commission