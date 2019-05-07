South Africa: Another Durban Protest Erupts a Day Before the Elections

Another protest has erupted in Durban - this time in Reservoir Hills on Tuesday morning - just a day before South Africans head to the polls to vote in the general elections.

Footage has emerged of people burning tyres and running from public order police (POP) on the M19 and in Umgudulu.

SA Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said a group of around 100 people protested along Varsity Drive and the M19.

"No damage or injuries were reported. SAPS, POP and Metro police are monitoring the area and the situation is currently calm. No arrests have been made."

Durban experienced violent protests throughout the City after municipal workers went on strike last week to demand salary increases. This comes after a group of MK veterans had their salaries notched up.

The municipality revealed that the damage to infrastructure as a result of the strike amounted to almost R4m, and the figure was growing.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu warned on Friday that workers who illegally used municipal vehicles and caused damage would be held accountable.

Mchunu revealed that authorities had made 31 arrests for various charges, including attempted murder, public violence, illegal use of council vehicles and damage to business property.

Arrests for road traffic infringements were also made.

