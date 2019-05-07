South Africa: Electoral Commission Reaches Agreement With Nehawu

press release

Management of the Electoral Commission has reached an agreement with representatives of the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) following an urgent meeting to address issues raised by the union on the eve of elections.

Among the issues raised by Nehawu were the implementation of an organisational review conducted over the past two years within the IEC, matters relating to tools of trade (specifically the use of private vehicles versus pool cars), and clauses dealing with strike action of IEC employees.

In a meeting held today both parties agreed to an implementation date of 1 September 2019 for outstanding elements of the organisational review as previously agreed in the National Bargaining Forum. The parties will also meet within 30 days to consult on the final salary structure and job grading for implementation.

The parties further agreed to establish a joint committee to explore additional tools of the trade options within the constraints set by National Treasury and to submit a report within 30 days.

It was also agreed to refer the matter of the timing of strike action within the minimum service agreement to the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Nehawu represents the majority of the permanent employees of the IEC within the bargaining council.

Issued by: Independent Electoral Commission