Cameroon: Women Afrobasket - Qualifies for Final Tournament

The Basketball Lionesses beat the DR Congo 70-66 in the second game of the Zone IV qualifiers that took place in Yaounde on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

The national women's basketball team have qualified for the 2019 Afrobasket tournament. They picked their qualification ticket on Sunday May 5, 2019 after beating the Leopardesses of the Democratic Republic of Congo 70-66 in the second and last game of the Zone IV qualifiers that took place at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex. It was a thrilling encounter that kept spectators on their feet shouting and cheering the players. It was a rather tough game for the Lionesses as the Leopardesses of the DR Congo took the lead from the start of the game.

The Congolese continued with their domination for the first three quarters of the game with talented shooters like Natacha Mambengya, Cecile Mukoso Nyoka and Marlène Ngobeleza among others. The Cameroonians however were able to come from a 22 goals deficit to overcome the Congolese four minutes to the end of the game.

The Cameroonians were able to make a difference during the last seconds of the game thanks to the experience and tactics from powerful shooters like Marie Ange Mfoula, Monique Ngo Njock, Rose Marie Abenkou and Baleta-Marpha Moukoko, among others.

At the end of the encounter team captain, Marie Ange Mfoula, finished as the best scorer in the game with 19 points, 10 rebounds and stills. The DR Congo's best scorer was Marina Muadi who shot 13 points and ten rebounds. From the victory the Basketball Lionesses of Cameroon emerged champions of the Central African zone.

In the first game played on Saturday, May 4, 2019 the Lionesses beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 91-46. Cameroon will join cup holders, Nigeria, Senegal, Mali and Mozambique who are already qualified for the 2019 Afrobasket tournament. A total of 12 countries will take part in the Afrobasket tournament which will take place from August 16 to 25, 2019 in Nigeria