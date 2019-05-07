Cameroon: Profanation - Reconciling With African Tradition

The feature film presents a group of young men and women who suffer because they ignored their customs and traditions.

When one looks at the African continent and Cameroon in particular, it is easy to notice that, youths do not master their true history and are ignorant of the effects of violating traditional rites and customs. It is in this light that Jean Marc Anda and Tony Arnaud Tsowo Teguia, producer and director respectively decided to shoot the movie "Profanation".

"Profanation" is a film that tells the story of four university students in cinema and audio visual training, who decide to visit the village of Baham, in the West Region of Cameroon, in a bid to produce a documentary on the harvest of cocoa, for their end-of-training project. In the course of their stay in Baham, they disrespect the traditions and customs of the area.

The students did not only step on a sacred land (Fovu cave), but mistakingly desecrate a sacred tree. They later suffer the consequences of their actions, as the ancestors' anger falls on them. Besides noticing strange mystical happenings, one of them is possessed by ancestral spirits and starts killing his mates. This marks the beginning of their ordeal and each of them tries by all means to survive and quit the village.

Through local actors and actresses like Desirée Kwakep (Eyana), Anne Marie Kom (Muna), Tony Arnaud Tsowo Teguia (Kamdem) and Mohamadou Matapit Moctar (Okala), the film calls on the viewers to reconcile with their culture in order not to be subject to nightmares as the four students experienced. Lovers of horror films will be satisfied while watching the over one hour film that was shot in a rural area in the village of Baham. The film was screened in Yaounde on April 28, 2019.

Between scary background music, the occurrence of evil spirits and terrifying characters, the film leaves viewers hyper. Tony Arnaud Tsowo Teguia, director of the feature film says the movie intends to make African youths respect traditional values proper to their culture and customs, in order to find their genuine African identity.