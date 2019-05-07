Nigeria: FCT to Partner Presidential Committee On Drug Abuse

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has pledged its support for the activities of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA).

Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, said this when he received the committee's Chairman, Brigadier General Muhammed Buba Marwa (rtd) and members of PACEDA who were in his office on a courtesy visit.

Malam Bello stressed the need for the strengthening of relevant anti -drug abuse institutions especially in the area of funding, well equipped facilities and the provision of enabling laws to stop drug abuse.

"Institutions need to be properly funded to get the right manpower and equipment. Secondly, there is need to strengthen enforcement and by extension, prosecution.

The third is rehabilitation, which is the most difficult because it has to be done on a long-time basis in quality facilities", the minister said

He, however, said with the strong political will as exhibited by President Muhammadu Buhari, it is possible to arrest the situation.

The minister assured his guests of the continued support of the FCTA for activities of the committee and expressed the willingness of the FCTA to provide land for the construction of a model rehabilitation centre in the FCT.

He said the building would lay a solid foundation for a sustainable fight against drug abuse.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee stressed the need for the establishment of drug control committees from the state level to the community levels.

Marwa expressed satisfaction that the FCT already had a very active committee on drug abuse related issues and also strengthened other relevant institutions. He thereafter called on other states to emulate the FCT.