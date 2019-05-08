South Africa: The Youth Vote - Students At UCT Weigh Up Their Options

Photo: HelenOnline/Wikimedia Commons

Voting day in the 2014 general election, Paradyskloof, Stellenbosch, South Africa.

analysis

On the eve of election day, Daily Maverick visited the University of Cape Town campus and asked students what they think about political parties and their vote.

For weeks, political parties have been lobbying for South Africans votes by having door-to-door campaigns, rallies and speaking about their party's plans on media platforms.

The youth vote is a highly contested one. With young people not having any historical ties with parties such as the ANC, the youth vote could go either way.

A good place to lobby for young people's votes would be institutions of higher education.

Oddly, there were few political events at UCT, according to UCT SRC President Asanda Lobelo. One that did take place was the Western Cape Big Debate on Tuesday 30 April.

The EFF Student Command, the South African Student's Congress (Sasco), the Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (Daso) and the Pan-African Student Movement of Azania (Pasma) discussed the importance of young people voting.

This was one of the few forums available to political parties to lobby students.

Lobelo told Daily Maverick that this had to do with the "lengthy" process involved to get permission to host a political event during election season.

What the university does...