South Africa: Exclusive - Did Putin's 'Chef' Attempt to Interfere in South African Election?

analysis

Working with the Dossier Centre, a London-based investigative centre, Daily Maverick can reveal a plan to interfere with South Africa's election by an organisation closely linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the businessman known as 'Putin's chef' and the man behind the world's most serious disinformation campaigns.

Using an NGO called the Association for Free Research and International Co-operation (Afric) and working with political technologist Peter Bychkov, who works for Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman known as "Putin's chef", a plan was hatched to create a disinformation campaign that favoured the ANC and put out propaganda against the opposition DA and EFF for the 2019 election.

The main Russian operative who wrote the disinformation campaign is Yulia Afanaseva, a Prigozhin employee. Afanaseva has been in South Africa several times for Afric.

Documents reveal plans to make an "Eff manifesto sucks" video and to develop deep disinformation on both the EFF leader Julius Malema and the DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

The Dossier Centre, funded by the Russian former oligarch and businessman turned rights activist Mikhail Khodorkovsky, is in possession of documents which reveal that Bychkov's so-called "Back-Office" in St Petersburg despatched political analysts...