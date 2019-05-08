South Africa: Vote4health - Five Appointments to Watch After May 8

analysis

Apart from a potential change of health minister, several other key health leadership roles may change after South Africa's 8 May elections.

We've identified five key positions that we will be keeping a particularly close eye on.

We will have new health MECs in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

While the National Minister of Health has significant powers, the day-to-day running of the public healthcare system in South Africa is mainly done at the provincial level. Provincial Ministers of Health, or MECs (Member of Executive Council) together with their heads of department have a critically important role to play in addressing the widespread dysfunction in our provincial healthcare systems.

The current Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Gwen Ramokgopa and the current KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo have both indicated that they will not be returning to their current roles after the 8 May elections.

Together, these two provinces account for almost half (over 40%) of South Africa's population. KwaZulu-Natal has made headlines for that province's oncology crisis and Gauteng for the Life Esidemeni tragedy (under former MEC Qedani Mahlangu), but both provinces have much deeper systemic problems that will require strong leadership for years to come. Fixing the health systems...