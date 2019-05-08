South Africa: Choose Who Will Represent You in Parliament

Photo: HelenOnline/Wikimedia Commons

Voting day in the 2014 general election, Paradyskloof, Stellenbosch, South Africa.

press release

As Election Day marks the beginning of a process of forming the 6th democratic Parliament, the Presiding Officers of Parliament have encouraged South Africans to cast their votes.

South Africa is on Wednesday holding hold National and Provincial Elections.

"Your vote ... is your only opportunity to choose who will represent you for the following five years nationally in the National Assembly, and provincially in the provincial legislatures.

"The number of seats a party is entitled to in the provincial legislature will in turn determine the number of delegates a party is entitled to in the National Council of Provinces," said the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise and the Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete in a statement on Tuesday.

The first sitting of the National Assembly is provisionally scheduled for 22 May and that of the National Council of Provinces for 23 May. However, these dates are subject to official announcement by the Chief Justice.

While the term of the National Assembly ended at midnight on Tuesday, the term of the National Council of Provinces will end immediately before the first sittings of the provincial legislatures.

Parliament said to ensure that there is no vacuum in government, the current Cabinet remains competent to function until the President assumes office.

The President assumes office within five days after he or she is elected by swearing or affirming faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the Constitution.

"The right to free, fair and regular elections and the right to vote for adult citizens are guaranteed by the Constitution, in particular, in the Bill of Rights. We therefore call upon all those who qualify and are registered to go out and exercise their right to vote. But we also call upon all the citizens to play their part in ensuring that the election is free and fair," said the Presiding Officers.