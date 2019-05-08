Kenya: Chapa Dimba All-Star Team Land in Barcelona Ahead of 10-Day Camp

Nairobi — The Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom All-Star team successfully landed in Barcelona on Tuesday ahead of their 10-day training camp with the Spanish La-Liga sides.

The players left Nairobi, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday at 22:45pm and landed in Dubai on Tuesday at 4:45 am for a layover to Barcelona. They left Dubai Airport to Barcelona at 8:00am landing in Catalonia, Spain at 3:00pm Kenyan time.

The team consists of 32 of the best players - 17 boys and 15 girls who were scouted from across the country during the eight regional finals played between the months of September 2018 - April 2019.

"It is thrilling to be in another country, meet new people and interact with new culture. I am expecting a lot in terms of skill development, trainings and football generally from the interactions we are going to have with the La Liga coaches and players. This is a lifetime experience which I am too excited about," said Enos Wanyama, an All-Star player from South B United.

The players will have a rest today and start their training tomorrow. They will play against the local youth sides, watch a live match between Barcelona and Gatafe on 12th May at Camp Nou and have an opportunity to tour the cosmopolitan capital of Spain, Barcelona which is known for its art and architecture during their stay in Spain.

The players were accompanied by two coaches - Pauline Awuor of Acakoro Ladies and Ted Amumala of Lugari Blue Saints. The two were selected through a draw conducted on 28th April at Gymkhana Grounds during the Nairobi regional finals.

"It is exciting that we are finally in Barcelona for the training camp. We are looking forward to a very fruitful and interactive sessions with the La Liga sides for the duration of stay. We have to take something new back home at the end of it all," said Pauline Awuor - Coach Acakoro Ladies.