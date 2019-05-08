Kenya: Misconduct Cost Top Kenyan Premier League Referees

Nairobi — Three top Kenyan Premier League referees have been suspended by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for dubious decisions they made in some of the top flight league matches.

The three Joshua Achilla, Collins Opiyo, and Hosea Omondi were on Tuesday suspended after a review of questionable decisions they made during selected Kenyan Premier League matches.

The FKF Ad Hoc Committee, in its seating, imposed a suspension for a period not exceeding three rounds of the Kenyan Premier League on Hosea Omondi and Joshua Achila, while Collins Opiyo will be out for four rounds.

KPL Assistant Referee Joshua Achilla was reprimanded for two decisions he made in AFC Leopards' loss to Gor Mahia during the 'Mashemeji Derby' played in February at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

"on two occasions, your decisions on offside have changed the result of matches. That, you made two crucial decisions which had an impact on the Gor Mahia FC vs AFC Leopards FC match played on Feb 9, 2019, at the Kasarani Stadium," the ruling read.

"That you denied Ulinzi Stars FC a goal through a wrong decision during the Sofapaka FC vs Ulinzi Stars FC match which changed the result of the match. Having admitted to the above offense, you are hereby suspended immediately for three rounds of Kenya Premier League calendar matches," read part of the letter sent to Achilla, signed by FKF General Secretary Robert Muthomi.

Hosea Omondi, on the other hand, was faulted for failing to send off Gor Mahia FC goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji for denying Sony Sugar a goal scoring opportunity by a deliberate handball outside the penalty area.

"During the Gor Mahia FC vs Sony Sugar FC played on April 3, 2019, in Kisumu, which you officiated as the Center Referee, you failed to send off Gor Mahia FC goalkeeper for denying a goal scoring opportunity by a deliberate handball outside the penalty area. The same offense by the opposing team-mate got a send-off," said the ruling.

The FKF Ad Hoc Committee, which sat to deliberate on the above, noted inconsistency and lack of authority in officiating hence indirectly influencing the result of the match. In this regard, effective immediately you are hereby suspended for a period not exceeding three rounds of the Kenya Premier League calendar of matches," the letter sent to Hosea read in part.

For Collins Opiyo, he was punished for awarding a questionable penalty to Sofapaka in their match against KCB played on April 14, 2019, at the Machakos Stadium.

"After a thorough review of the incident in a video clip that resulted in a penalty, the Committee is convinced that your decision was questionable since it is the attacker who initiated contact after realizing that he had lost possession of the ball in the penalty area."

"As a matter of fact, the attacker should have been cautioned for simulation and an indirect free kick awarded to the defending team. You did not appear before the Committee when summoned for a hearing, this is, therefore, to inform you that you will be suspended with immediate effect for four rounds of KPL calendar."

"Consideration will be advanced to you once you appear before the Ad-hoc Committee," the letter sent to Collins read in part.

-Indieka also suspended-

Also on the list of suspended referees is Nick Indieka, who will sit out three rounds of the FKF National Super League, following allegations brought to the FKF Ad-Hoc Committee about his disrespect to FKF Nairobi West Branch Officials during their Referees Seminar at the Hope Center.

"You confessed to having incited referees against the Branch officials during the basic training for referees in Nairobi West. In this regard, you shall immediately be suspended from all matches for a period equivalent to three rounds of the NSL calendar."

"Further, you will be required to apologize to the Branch officials before being appointed to officiate any more matches," the letter sent to Indieka read in part."

Wazito vs Shabana

NSL Referee Meshack Omondi, in the meantime, was vindicated for his decision to extend added time by eight minutes in Wazito's home match against Shabana at Camp Toyoyo, one that was abandoned after Shabana fans interrupted play.

"It was reported that during the Wazito FC vs Shabana FC match played in Camp Toyoyo on April 7, 2019, you extended added time by eight minutes without proper justification hence the visiting team abandoning the match."

"In your response, you explained that the added time was because of two key incidents:

Shabana Goalkeeper was injured during the game; it took four minutes to treat him in the field of play.

There were six substitutions during the game, according to regulations; three minutes are in order as added time. Together with other stoppages of the ball in out of play, the added time was reasonable and the abandonment was not caused by the added time nor did the visiting team dispute the goal."

"The FKF Ad Hoc Committee, which sat to deliberate on the above found that you were not at fault. Being a high-risk match, you applied match management techniques and had a high level of application of knowledge of the laws of the game. All allegations against you are hereby dismissed," read part of the letter sent to Meshack.