Kenya: Gor Mahia Hitman Tuyisenge Demands Tripled Salary to Join Yanga

Gor Mahia's most-priced striker Jaqcues Tuyisenge has asked Tanzanian outfit Yanga SC to triple his current Sh250,000 monthly salary, for him to join them.

For several weeks now, Yanga has been engaging with Tuyisenge's agent Patrick Gakumba over a possible deal.

Two weeks ago, Gakumba revealed to Tanzanian sports newspaper Champion that his client has a list of condition presented to them to be met before he could sign a contract.

One of the conditions was to assure his client of timely salary pay as Yanga SC has been experiencing some financial crisis lately.

SALARY DEMAND

Yanga SC, who are desperately indeed of a lethal forward are, understood to have agreed to the condition. However, Tuyisenge's huge salary demand could possibly turn them off.

According to Tanzanian Spoti Xtra newspaper, which recently spoke to Gakumba, Tuyisenge is demanding a salary three times that which he is currently earning at Gor Mahia (Sh250,000) before he can agree to join them.

"Katika mzungumzo ya hivi karibuni niliwaambia kuwa mbali na dau la usajili, wamuandalie mshahara wa Dola 8,000 (Sh796,000) kwa mwezi," Gakumba noted.

According to the agent, the huge salary demand is as a result of several suitors being hot on the heels of the striker.

NEW PLAYERS

"Fedha hizo zinaonekana kuwa nyingi lakini ni kidogo sana kutokana na kazi yake kubwa ambayo amekuwa akiifanya uwanjani, jambo ambalo limesababisha timu mbalimbali za Afrika kuanza kuisaka vilivyo saini yake," added Gakumba who also presided over the move of former Gor's forward Meddie Kagere to Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Yanga is reported to have set a budget of Tsh1.5 billion (Sh65.4 million) to sign new players ahead of next season, but could struggle with Tuyisenge's salary demand.

This development come at a time when there has also been reports of Congolese side AS Vita hunting for Tuyisenge's services should their Sh50 million bid for Moroccan club AS Berkane forward Jean Marc Makusu Mundele, be rejected.

AS Vita is reported to be valuing Tuyisenge at Sh25 million and should they fail to get hold of Mundele, then they would turn to him as a replacement.