Rwanda/Mozambique: Cricket Wcup Qualifiers - Rwanda Face Mozambique in Second Game

RWANDA's cricket team will be looking to make it two successive victories at the ongoing African qualifiers for the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup when they take on Mozambique on Wednesday.

Joshua Mwanja's side started their campaign with a stunning win over Nigeria on Sunday.

According to skipper Sarah Uwera, the work waiting ahead is tough but she remains upbeat and confident in her team's will to defy the odds.

"We started well [against Nigeria], and we have since been preparing for the Mozambique game. Every player is in good form, and mentally fired-up to fight for another victory," said Uwera.

After Wednesday's tie against Mozambique, Rwanda will be up against the hosts Zimbabwe the following day before wrapping their Group B campaign against Tanzania on Saturday.

The national cricket team beat Nigeria by 41 runs in their opener.

Wednesday

Rwanda Vs Mozambique

Thursday

Rwanda Vs Zimbabwe

Saturday

Rwanda Vs Tanzania