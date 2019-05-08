8 May 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Promises to Increase Investments in Space Science

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu says the Federal Government will increase investment in space science technology because of its tremendous benefit to the nation.

Onu disclosed this during the commissioning ceremony of the Astronomy Observatory Complex of the Centre for Basic Space Science, in Ebirimiri, Agu Umakashi, Nsukka, Enugu State.

He said the Centre for Basic Science is keying into Astronomy which will enhance the growth of gross domestic product, GDP, in areas such as medicine, manufacturing, education, agriculture and communication.

In a statement Monday, the minister said that the Federal Government's decision to accord priority to space science development was to improve the quality of life of Nigerians, adding that space science technology will boost telemedicine, agriculture and manufacturing among others.

Onu also called on the private sector to take advantage of the products coming out from the research centres for commercialisation.

He enumerated the importance of space science technology in the development of the Nigerian economy, to include ensuring improvement of everyday life of an average Nigerian.

He explained that through commercialisation of research findings, new products and services would be created for consumption by the Nigerian public and the world at large.

Nigeria

Building Collapse - Lagos, Anambra, Abuja Rank Highest - Report

Fresh facts has emerged that Lagos, Anambra, Abuja and Kogi topped the chart as the states with the highest number of… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.