Nigeria: #BBNaija Season 4 Begins in June

Africa's popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), is set to return for a fourth season this June and from all indications, it will be different from the past three seasons.

For one, the audition centres increased. The BBNaija 2019 auditions held in eight locations across Nigeria, which is more than the six from 2018 and five more from 2017. It expanded to include Calabar and Benin from the previous Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Warri, Enugu, and Ibadan.

Secondly, for the first time ever, there was an online audition. Organizers of the show gave Nigerians one more chance to be a part of the biggest reality TV show on the continent by introducing an additional online process. According to them, the online auditions were a way of reaching out to their subscribers and giving them a voice. 10 contestants were selected from the online auditions and the voting portal was opened to DStv and GOtv subscribers to vote daily for their preferred contestant. The process lasted from March 21 to March 31, 2019.

The record breaking show will be produced in Nigeria. The reality TV show hosting is returning to Nigeria after 13 years since it was last filmed in Nigeria. According to the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, "bringing the project back to Nigeria is a big deal for us. People asked us in the past why we didn't do it in Nigeria, it's because we had a customized studio for the reality show in South Africa. Now, we have one in Nigeria which gives us the opportunity to do more here".

While we do not know the specifics of the upcoming edition because MultiChoice is brilliant at keeping their plans under wraps, viewers can be sure that this season will be bigger, better, and more exciting.