8 May 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Minimum Pay Not Negotiable, JMPP Tells Makinde

By Bright Azuh

Ibadan — The Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP) has asked Oyo State Governor-elect Seyi Makinde to implement the N30, 000 new minimum wage signed into law on April 18, 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

JMPP, which was registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in December 14, 2107, said Oyo workers should not be shortchanged compared with their counterparts in other states of the federation whose governors have agreed to pay the minimum wage.

A statement issued by the party Chairman, Oluweye Smith, said: "To whom much is given, much is expected. Workers gave massive votes to the governor-elect during the gubernatorial election.

"Oyo State's micro-economy revolves around the workers and as such the new minimum wage if implemented, will have a multiplier effect and will go a long way in alleviating poverty in the state."

