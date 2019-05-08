8 May 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: MURIC Urges Prayers for Release of Leah Sharibu, Chibok Girls

By Chris Irekamba

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged faithful to pray for the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls still in Boko Haram captivity.

Its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, who made the appeal yesterday in a statement, stated: "We must admit that the continued stay of Leah Sharibu and the Chibok girls in Boko Haram's detention camp is a dark spot on Nigeria's white linen."

Besides, the Deputy Chief Imam of Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Abdul Azeez Onike, has reminded the adherents to exercise restraint and internalise the virtues prescribed by Allah during the Ramadan fast.

He therefore cautioned Muslims against lies and other acts that are at variance with the spirit of the time.

