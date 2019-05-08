Malawi: Kyungu Censors Churches in Politics Ahead of Malawi Watershed Elections

Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa on Monday censored churches that he said are peddling partisan politics in the run up to the May 21 2019 watershed tripartite elections.

Kyungu: Churches should not impose candidates on people

Speaking in Chitipa during the official opening of the Kasama Community Technical College in Chitipa, Kyungu did not name the churches.

"The Church is not an authority on party politics. The church should not be dictating on its membership who to vote for. It is wrong," said Kyungu.

Speaking when he stood to welcome President Peter Mutharika at Chitipa Airfield, Kyungu said he was concerned that as Malawi draws close to the voting day, some churches have abandoned their prophetic role and opted to be partisan.

"The church draws membership from people from all political parties. Don't use it as a hostage place for partisan politics," he fumed.

Kyungu encouraged the people to follow their conscious when voting.

"You all have your right to make a choice. Don't be threatened by the church. Make your own choices," Kyungu emphasized.

The Chief's remarks comes days after the Nkhoma Synod of the CCAP issued a scathing pastoral letter which some observers said was more like endorsing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Dr Lazarus Chakwera who is a member of the Church.

The Paramount Chief also cautioned politicians that are making over confident remarks about their prospects of winning the elections.

"This is a competition. Malawians will choose but some of you politicians are making statement as if you have already won. That's dangerous. We don't want war here," Kyungu said.

Kyungu said there is a new bleed of politicians that are so disrespectful and pompous such that their behavior poses a serious threat to peace in Malawi.

He warned all candidates to also prepare their supporters for life after losing the elections .

Kyungu is an educated man and a former civil servant.