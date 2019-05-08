Malawi: President Mutharika Exudes Confidence to Win Re-Election On May 21 - 'Dpp for Development'

President Peter Mutharika says the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is banking on infrastructure development and stable economy for his re-election bid and has urged all registered voters in Karonga district to come out in large numbers to vote for the DPP in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Mutharika had a stop in Karonga and addressed people

Mutharika: May 21 is watershed elections for Malawi

Part of the crowds in Chitipa

Addressing multitudes of people who blocked the roundabout at Karonga Boma to force the President who was on his way from Chitipa where he opened the Kasama Community Technical College to address them, Mutharika said it was very clear that the governing DPP is poised to win the May 21 elections, citing tangible development delivered in the past five years.

Mutharika also said DPP has clear and practical development plans as laid out in the 2019 election manifesto.

"The forthcoming elections are the most important more than any elections since 1993. This is a watershed election where you will choose whether this country moves forward with development or slide back and spend the next five years politicking.

"Do not play with the future of this country. You need to vote wisely by choosing development over politics. The DPP represents development, my vision is to eradicate poverty and bring development to the people, especially the rural poor," Mutharika said.

President Mutharika said the DPP has in past five years implemented various development projects in the northern region and Karonga in particular.

Mutharika mentioned in particular the Karonga-Songwe road, the Karonga water project, the Ngara Community Technical College as some of the development projects the DPP has delivered to the people of Karonga in his first term of office.

He said in the next five years the DPP will deliver more community colleges in each constituency in Karonga, one of them would be constructed at the Boma as an initiative to create jobs and empower the youth.

Speaking earlier in Chitipa during the official opening ceremony of the Kasama Technical College, Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa hailed the President Mutharika and the DPP for the huge development milestones achieved in the past five years.

"Other may not want to admit but this government has done a lot and deserves to be given another chance to continue with its development agenda," said Kyungu.

Mutharika who is seeking re-lection on May 21 and is facing challenge from six other presidential candidates in the elections.

But opposition presidential candidates are focusing on poverty and youth unemployment, which are pushing people to seek a better life abroad.

These are two wildly disparate views of Malawi, but now it is up to the 6.8million voters of to decide which rings more true.