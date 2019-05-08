Kenya: Police IG Mutyambai Vows to Improve Community Policing

Photo: Capital FM

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has said that he wants to leave behind a legacy of a strong partnership between the police and the public when his term expires.

Speaking in Isiolo town Tuesday after a brief courtesy call at the Isiolo Police Station, Mr Mutyambai said he is keen on improving community policing in the country.

The IG's visit came a day after five people, including three police reservists were killed by bandits along the Isiolo-Samburu border while pursuing stolen cattle.

"I am here to condole with you following the killing of police reservists and herders. We have put in place measures to ensure this does not recur.

"I urge the public to work closely with the police through community policing members to ensure suspects are apprehended. As inspector general, I want to succeed and leave a legacy where members of public work closely [with the police]. We want the public to give information for effective law enforcement," Mr Mutyambai said.

He said he will be keen to ensure the public is well served by the police for a safer country.

The inspector general told elders from Isiolo that the police are prepared to address the cattle rustling menace that has left many dead and thousands of cattle stolen over the years.

In the recent cattle rustling incident that led to the death of five people, more than 1,000 cattle are said to have been stolen.

Mr Peter Loosu, a resident, claimed that some of the stolen animals were spotted in Kipsing, Oldonyiro, Kom and Lekruki and urged the police boss to ensure they are recovered.

"Our people have been impoverished by the cases of cattle rustling. We want the police to respond with the same force that was used against Turkana community when they were suspected to be harbouring raiders last year," Mr Loosu said.

Pastor Samuel Lokoro accused the police of being slow in responding to distress calls after the cattle are stolen.

Mr Nicholas Lolot, who lost 37 cattle following the raid, said that the animals were stolen from over 70 homes in Burat and Ngaremara wards.

"This is the third time I am losing cattle to raiders and none has been recovered. We want to see the government swinging into action. We also want the police to probe contradictory reports on the number of stolen cattle. The county commissioner should be held accountable," Mr Lolot said.

An operation to recover the stolen cattle has been ongoing with police assuring locals that justice will be served.