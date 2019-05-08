Uganda: Fighting Unemployment - Museveni Opens 10 Factories Today

Kampala — President Museveni is expected in Jinja and Buikwe districts today to commission at least 10 factories as part of his wealth and job creation gospel.

Investment Minister Ms Evelyn Anite and State House officials said Tuesday that the commissioning of a chain of factories would help reduce Uganda's trade deficit.

Uganda's trade deficit currently stands at about $2.9 billion mainly on account of insufficient exports.

According to recent Bank of Uganda figures, trade deficit has widened with imports growing by $829m compared to $138m for exports due to a sharp increase in government and private sector imports.

One of the factories to be commissioned according Ms Anite is Modern Laminates Ltd which produces pulp and paper that's used in the manufacture of products such as paperboards and toilet tissue.

Nile Agro Industries Ltd will also be commissioned today. The company operates in a wide range of activities such as processing and refining of vegetable cooking oil. It also produces Laundry Bar Soap, Wheat Flour, Plastic jerricans and Water Tanks etc.

"All these products are manufactured in Uganda and we are going to see our exports going up and in the process closing the trade deficit," Ms Anite said.

"The youth are also getting jobs and our target is to create at least one million jobs per year. This is a presidential directive and Uganda Investment Authority is aware of the task ahead. Cabinet and Parliament already approved incentives for investors both local and foreign because we want to speed up job creation."

At the beginning of his Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo (no-games) term, the President tasked Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) to create one million jobs annually. Ms Anite said she is working with UIA to implement the presidential directive.

Another factory to be commissioned today is Auromeera Industries (U) Ltd which manufactures Plastic products & Chemical products such as Solid & Sodium Silicate - Liquid.

Other factories to be commissioned include; MMP industrial park Buikwe Ltd, Shree modern textiles Ltd, Modern distilleries Ltd, Nile Aluminum Ltd, Nile batteries Ltd, Nile transformers Ltd and a plastic packaging factory.

While commissioning six new factories in November last year, Mr Museveni said he was glad that people are setting up industries and called upon investors to add value to their produce. He promised that his government would work with the factories so that the products that are made locally, get market.

"Government departments must buy what is produced locally and government will tax imports of things which are otherwise made locally here so that we protect our local producers," Mr Museveni said.

On electricity outages, the President said that government would replace old lines with new transmission wires and transformers.

The President had just commissioned Orion Transformers and Electrics Limited, Toyota Uganda Limited, Alfasana Uganda Limited, Interior Technologies Limited, Steel and Tube Industries and Luuka Plastics and Packaging Limited all situated in the Namanve Industrial Park, Wakiso district when he made the remarks.