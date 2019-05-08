Uganda: Half of Ugandans Don't Want Museveni to Seek Re-Election

Kampala — Slightly over half of Ugandan voters do not want President Museveni to seek re-election in 2021, findings of a poll by Research World International (RWI) indicate.

Results of the survey that the pollster said it conducted in 60 districts from April 12 to 25, were officially released in Kampala yesterday.

It, however, shows that the ruling NRM party still considers Mr Museveni as its leading figure.

Of the 2,042 respondents interviewed, 54 per cent said they do not want Mr Museveni back on the ballot.

Three in every 10 on the other hand told researchers that the incumbent should seek re-election while four per cent each responded "I don't know" or declined to comment to the poll question: "Some people support the idea that President Museveni should contest again in 2021, others say he shouldn't; what is your view?"

The incumbent has not declared that he wants to seek a sixth elective term.

However, both NRM's Central Executive Committee and parliamentary Caucus this year endorsed separate resolutions to ring-fence Mr Museveni as the party's sole presidential flag bearer.

In a rejoinder, the President said he welcomed the resolution, which some NRM insiders are challenging in court as undemocratic.

The party's spokesperson, Ms Karooro Okurut, and her deputy Ofwono Opondo were unavailable and Mr Don Wanyama, the senior presidential spokesman, said: "I cannot comment about a report [that] I have not read."

According to RWI, owned by Dr Patrick Wakida, nearly seven out of every 10 NRM supporters interviewed want Mr Museveni to seek a fresh mandate in 2021 while up to 88 Opposition supporters said no to his comeback.

The pollsters did not ask what informed the decisions of the respondents.

A separate slide of the poll on economic situation showed four in every 10 interviewees regarded their economic condition as "very bad," 25 per cent described it as "fairly bad" while a combined 10 per cent considered their situation as neither good nor bad.

More people in central region generally felt hard-pressed, followed by counterparts in northern and eastern regions (that tied at 40 per cent) while comparatively fewer respondents among those in western Uganda, the president's home region, felt the economy was badly off.

Respondents aged 40-49, likely family owners paying tuition and with the responsibility to provide for their households, led with responses that the economic situation in the country is "badly off."

ON JOINT CANDIDATE

Interviewees were split on the proposal for a joint Opposition candidate while there was a scant support for up to 10 individuals named as potential President Museveni successors, with Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga leading the pack.

[email protected]