Botswana: Zebras to Finish Off Seychelles

The first batch of the Zebras players has left for Seychelles for the second leg of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) on May 7.

The second batch will leave May 8 for the May 11 game.

According to Botswana Football Association spokesperson, Tumo Mpatane some players were left behind to accommodate a premier league game between Township Rollers and Miscellaneous, which was played last night.

The Zebras won the first leg 2-0 in a game played at Lobatse Sports Complex recently, courtesy of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Segolame Boy.

On the team's readiness, Mpatane said the team trained well as all the players attended training on May 6.

The players, he said responded very well, adding that even new players like Orapa United goalkeeper, Lesenya Malapela gelled well with the team.

According to Mpatane the players were advised to treat the second leg as a different ball game.

Since they will be playing away, he said the principle was to manage the game and ensure they get an early goal.

"We strongly believe we are tactically and superior to Seychelles and most importantly, our players will try to keep their clean sheet," he said.

Mpatane said he was confident that the Zebras would not face difficulties in Seychelles, as their mission was to win and go on to the next round.

Should the Zebras beat Seychelles, he said they would face the Palancas Negras of Angola a team, which they played a month back in the AFCON qualifiers.

The game will be played at Stade Linité in Roche Caïman, which is a 10 000 seater with a surface of artificial turf.

Zebras squad to face Seychelles:

Goalkeepers:

Tumiso Mashakola (BDF XI), Ezekiel Morake (Jwaneng Galaxy), Lesenya Malapela (Orapa United)

Defenders:

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Township Rollers), Fortunate Thulare and Thabo Leinanyane (Jwaneng Galaxy), Mothusi Johnson (Orapa United), Alford Velaphi (Gaborone United), Mosha Gaolaolwe (Township Rollers).

Midfielders:

Segolame Boy and Gape Mohutsiwa (Township Rollers), Lebogang Ditsele Thero Setsile and Gilbert Baruti (Jwaneng Galaxy), Gofaone Mabaya (Orapa United), Allen Ndodole (Sharps Shooting Stars)

Strikers:

Tumisang Orebonye and Joel Mogorosi (Township Rollers), Kekaetswe Moloi (Police XI) and Thatayaone Kgamanyane (Gaborone United).

<i>Source : BOPA</i>