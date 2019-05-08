Zimbabwe: Confusion in Parly Over Minister's Ignorance

LABOUR Minister, Sekai Nzenza fumbled during the presentation of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum Bill exposing her lack of understanding of parliamentary procedures.

There was chaos in the House after Nzenza got stuck following her presentation leaving lawmakers unsure of what was to happen.

Nzenza stood there like a statue, until a male Zanu PF MP came to her rescue and whispered after which the Cabinet Minister asked the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Labour to give a report of the countrywide public consultations on the Bill.

In an embarrassing 15 minutes, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi tried to come to Nzenza's rescue, switching on the microphone at least five times but could not get

The Labour Minister after introduction was supposed to invite first Committee chairperson Chivi-Mwenezi MP, Emma Ncube to present her report before lawmakers were allowed debate on the TNF Bill.

Despite the induction the Ministers and MPs go through at the beginning of each Parliamentary cycle or tenure most have exhibited ignorance of procedures.

Before Parliament adjourned in March opposition MDC Chief Whip, Prosper Mutseyami bemoaned the calibre of Cabinet Minister appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa arguing they lacked knowledge to run their portfolios both in government and in the legislature.

This was after Tourism Minister, Prisca Mupfumira had failed to respond to a question regarding her portfolio.

In response Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda however told Mutseyami that it was Mnangagwa's prerogative to select people he deemed fit to positions in his Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Parliament on Wednesday will debate the Companies and Other Business Entities Bill (H.B. 8, 2018) before it s presented for the second reading.

Ziyambi had wanted the Bill to be read for the second time, Tuesday but Harare East MP Tendai Biti pleaded with Mudenda to have the debate on Wednesday to allow for more time among MPs to go through the Bill before adding opposition lawmakers are seized with their party congress.

Mudenda during his opening speech on Tuesday promised that Parliament would speed-up the processes of re-alignment of laws to the Constitution.